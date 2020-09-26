PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

Medpace stock opened at $108.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.84. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $245,868.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,788,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,999,346.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $726,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,124.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,103,412 shares of company stock valued at $131,404,033 in the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

