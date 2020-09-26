PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 42.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 297,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 410,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $13.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.