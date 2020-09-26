PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14,175.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 48.4% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $61.73.

