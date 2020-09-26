PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,671 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in F.N.B. by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,003,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after buying an additional 371,942 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 891.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 221,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 198,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 290,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

FNB opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. Corp has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $305.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.20 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

