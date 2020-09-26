PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,978,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,842,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,463,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,679,000 after buying an additional 376,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,548,000 after buying an additional 49,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTN. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.42.

NYSE MTN opened at $225.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.84. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $255.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

