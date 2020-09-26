Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Sells $69,080.00 in Stock

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Gaines Wehrle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $69,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gaines Wehrle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Gaines Wehrle sold 566 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $40,689.74.

On Friday, September 18th, Gaines Wehrle sold 1,668 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $117,927.60.

PNRG stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. Primeenergy Resources Corp has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.69 and its 200 day moving average is $72.63.

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNRG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Primeenergy Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 1,261.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Primeenergy Resources by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Primeenergy Resources from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Primeenergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

