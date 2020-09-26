Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) and AMCON Distributing (NASDAQ:DIT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) and AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Primo Water has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMCON Distributing has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Water and AMCON Distributing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Water 1.29% 7.11% 2.01% AMCON Distributing 0.17% 4.01% 1.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Primo Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of AMCON Distributing shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Primo Water shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.5% of AMCON Distributing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Primo Water and AMCON Distributing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Water 1 8 7 0 2.38 AMCON Distributing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Primo Water presently has a consensus target price of $15.32, suggesting a potential upside of 10.70%. Given Primo Water’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Primo Water is more favorable than AMCON Distributing.

Dividends

Primo Water pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. AMCON Distributing pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Primo Water pays out 70.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AMCON Distributing has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Primo Water and AMCON Distributing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Water $302.11 million 7.34 -$54.85 million $0.34 40.71 AMCON Distributing $1.39 billion 0.03 $3.20 million N/A N/A

AMCON Distributing has higher revenue and earnings than Primo Water.

Summary

Primo Water beats AMCON Distributing on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines. The Exchange segment sells multi-gallon purified bottled water through point of purchase display racks and recycling centers. The Dispensers segment sells water dispensers that are designed to dispense Primo and other dispenser-compatible bottled water. As of March 5, 2019, the company offered its products and services at approximately 45,000 retail locations, as well as online. Primo Water Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products. It serves retailers, such as convenience stores, discount and general merchandise stores, grocery stores, drug stores, liquor stores, tobacco shops, and gas stations; and institutional customers, including restaurants and bars, schools, and sports complexes, as well as other wholesalers. This segment also markets private label lines of water, candy products, batteries, and other products. The Retail Health Food segment is involved in the retail of natural, organic, and specialty foods consisting of produce, baked goods, frozen foods, nutritional supplements, personal care items, and general merchandise. As of November 8, 2019, it operated 22 retail health food stores under the Chamberlin's Natural Foods, Akin's Natural Foods, and Earth Origins Market brands. AMCON Distributing Company was founded in 1981 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

