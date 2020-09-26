Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF (NASDAQ:PVAL) Shares Up 6.3%

Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF (NASDAQ:PVAL) shares shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.63 and last traded at $24.63. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF (NASDAQ:PVAL) by 19,160.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.28% of Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.