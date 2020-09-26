Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 529,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 211,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $14,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,989,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,785 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 343,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 158,738 shares during the period.

INSM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

In other news, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,576,473.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,283.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,511 shares of company stock worth $2,318,665 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

