Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,406 Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of LGI Homes worth $14,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 112.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.59. LGI Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 6,920 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $845,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 10,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,625 shares of company stock worth $7,948,007. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush downgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

