Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Insider Steven Broz Sells 3,292 Shares of Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $310,896.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE PGR opened at $92.60 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $97.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $3,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Progressive by 12.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 737,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,062,000 after buying an additional 82,053 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Progressive by 13.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 346,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,733,000 after buying an additional 42,344 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Progressive by 15.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 600,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,081,000 after buying an additional 78,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 27.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

