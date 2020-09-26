Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 16,500 Shares

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $446,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,837.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $476,025.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $470,910.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $477,015.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $943,140.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $529,320.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $488,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $448,635.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $430,155.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $423,885.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $420,255.00.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $28.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. Progyny Inc has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after purchasing an additional 180,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 52,011 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,801,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 116,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

