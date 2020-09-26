Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV) Trading 0.5% Higher

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV) shares traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.64 and last traded at $67.64. 21 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.32.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV) by 795.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.84% of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

