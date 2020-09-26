PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Update

PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTAIY opened at $6.45 on Friday. PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

About PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment and mining, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. The company offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; general insurance; and various banking products and services.

