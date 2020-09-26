PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez Sells 250 Shares

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $20,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PTC stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average is $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PTC Inc has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $97.67. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in PTC by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

