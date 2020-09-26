Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) CFO Craig Lee Phillips Sells 48,690 Shares of Stock

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 48,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Craig Lee Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Craig Lee Phillips sold 51,310 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $1,225,795.90.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -188.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. Purple Innovation Inc has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PRPL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

