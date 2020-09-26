Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) CFO Craig Lee Phillips Sells 51,310 Shares of Stock

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 51,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $1,225,795.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,465.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, September 25th, Craig Lee Phillips sold 48,690 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,168,560.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. Purple Innovation Inc has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. Analysts forecast that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 78,986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 123.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $73,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 66.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 51,105 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 5,890.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 596,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

