Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Paul J. Zepf Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Paul J. Zepf sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,380.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $24.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. Purple Innovation Inc has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

PRPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

