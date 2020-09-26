QuadrantProtocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $31,027.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $439,323.35 and $31,027.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00099970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00040630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00236542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.87 or 0.01461842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000262 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00206631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000695 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,025,330 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

