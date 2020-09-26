Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,634 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Qualys worth $26,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 29.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $819,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Shares of QLYS opened at $99.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.83. Qualys Inc has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $125.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average of $102.42.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $106,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,030,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $333,423.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,311 shares in the company, valued at $16,917,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,475 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,985 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

