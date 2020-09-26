Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 102.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,949 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 412,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,124,000 after buying an additional 107,735 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,959,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $111.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.03 and a 200-day moving average of $109.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

