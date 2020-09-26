Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Stock Holdings Increased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 102.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $111.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.10. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

