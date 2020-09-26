QYNO (QNO) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. QYNO has a total market cap of $230.72 and $8.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QYNO has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 185.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

QYNO Coin Profile

QYNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

