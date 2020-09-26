RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Stock Price Down 1%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 8,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 90,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of RediShred Capital from C$0.65 to C$0.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.40.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.92 million. Analysts forecast that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides onsite shredding services under the Proshred brand in the United States and internationally. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

