Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Stake Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $28,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 29,068 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,522,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $92.76 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.95.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.63.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

