Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Vincent A. Miller Sells 500 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Vincent A. Miller sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $17,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89. Revolution Medicines, Inc has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $47.14.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RVMD. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,903,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,946,000 after buying an additional 1,239,662 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $60,627,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth about $28,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,634,000 after purchasing an additional 229,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth about $19,051,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

