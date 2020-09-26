RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 841,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.77% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $27,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,543.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $110,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $8.51 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was down 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

