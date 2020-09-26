Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $68.00 price target on the stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Redburn Partners restated a neutral rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of RCL opened at $64.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $135.32. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 110,749 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,157.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 27,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,162.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

