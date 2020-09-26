Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) Insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,791,800 shares in the company, valued at C$79,167,200.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 7,700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.99, for a total transaction of C$23,023.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 300 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$840.00.

CVE:RUP opened at C$4.04 on Friday. Rupert Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$0.53 and a one year high of C$4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market cap of $559.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.72.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$3.45 to C$3.55 in a report on Monday, July 20th.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

