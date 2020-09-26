Ryder System (NYSE:R) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

R has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $57.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Ryder System by 231.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 257.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

