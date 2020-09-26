Safe Haven Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $10.28 million and approximately $877,979.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.31 or 0.01223637 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

