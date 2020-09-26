Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Sanderson Farms has increased its dividend payment by 42.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SAFM opened at $118.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.60 and a 200 day moving average of $122.81. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -112.39 and a beta of 0.58. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $102.13 and a 12 month high of $179.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $956.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.30.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. 5.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

