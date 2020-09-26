Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,960 Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 57.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 33.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 38.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 78.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $38.87.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $259.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.52 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.