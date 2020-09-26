Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,385 Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares during the period.

POR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

