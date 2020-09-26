Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 80,105 Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,105 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.51. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). MFA FINL INC/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 116.56%. Analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 171,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,939.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MFA FINL INC/SH from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MFA FINL INC/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

