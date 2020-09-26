Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ProAssurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

PRA stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $806.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $42.03.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

