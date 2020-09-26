Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,517 TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its position in shares of TELUS by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Veritas Investment Research raised TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $20.91.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2169 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.91%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

