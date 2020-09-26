Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 21.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 25.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 43,865 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,122,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,297.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer bought 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,084.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $71.95.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

