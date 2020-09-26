Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,705 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.965 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on DUK shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.47.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.