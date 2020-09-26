Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $359,000 in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1,977.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

