Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $359,000 in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,167,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SANM opened at $25.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. Sanmina Corp has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $2,274,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 892,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,060,971.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

