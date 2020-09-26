Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $362,000 in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,251 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFPT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 2,258.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 51.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the second quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 35.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $198,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,847 shares of company stock valued at $8,634,566 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

PFPT stock opened at $105.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.50. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $83.81 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $258.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

