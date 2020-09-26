Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $370,000 in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pfenex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFNX. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Pfenex by 12.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,036,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after purchasing an additional 326,783 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,510,000 after acquiring an additional 690,166 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 472,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pfenex stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. Pfenex Inc has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFNX shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Pfenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Pfenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Pfenex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pfenex from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Pfenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

