Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $373,000 in Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SDGR shares. ValuEngine lowered Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrodinger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In other news, major shareholder & Melinda Gates Foundatio Bill sold 1,836,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $117,966,288.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,864,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,951,261.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 205,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $11,115,931.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,432,808 shares of company stock valued at $212,714,174.

Schrodinger stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.13. Schrodinger Inc has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $99.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.63.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Schrodinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

