Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $382,000 in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 24.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sidoti raised NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet cut NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $149,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NWE opened at $48.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average is $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NorthWestern Corp has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $269.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

