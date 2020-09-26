Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,684 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,639 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,228,000 after acquiring an additional 219,613 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Cfra raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

