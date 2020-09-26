Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $424,000 Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 48.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen stock opened at $144.30 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $72.32 and a 1-year high of $159.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 248.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.39.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.11 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total transaction of $6,721,018.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,300,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total value of $768,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,177.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,446 shares of company stock worth $7,960,099. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.