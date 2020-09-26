Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 325.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,660 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 33,050 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

BBIO stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.61.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.27). Sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 87,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $2,705,607.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,679,190.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,779.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,743 shares of company stock worth $5,158,362 in the last 90 days. 40.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

