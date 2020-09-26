Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 24.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 278,490 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 25.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,195,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,111,000 after acquiring an additional 243,665 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 11,089.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 221,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 219,236 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $5,720,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABM opened at $36.85 on Friday. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABM. Sidoti raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, CL King upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $50,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,793 shares of company stock worth $1,137,999 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

