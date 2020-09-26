Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SunPower by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SunPower by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in SunPower by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $978,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,298,982.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,300. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $14.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.27 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SunPower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

